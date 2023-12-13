Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs England 1st T20I Live Score Updates
West Indies vs England, 1st T20I, Live Updates:West Indies will be going up against England in the first T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday (IST). England faced a 2-1 defeat in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies. The Jos Buttler and Co will aim for redemption in this series. On the other hand, West Indies will eye a perfect practice for the 2024 World Cup. (Live Scorecard)
WI vs ENG, 1st T20I, Live Updates
After an enthralling three-match ODI series, it is now time for a five-match T20I series between hosts West Indies and England. The 1st T20I of the series will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados which was also the venue of the third and final ODI. With the series locked in at 1-1, the rain gods decided to show up and the hosts managed to pull off a remarkable four-wicket win to seal their first bilateral series win against a full-member nation in a long while and their first against England in more than 15 years. With that said, the 2024 T20 World Cup is about six months away and with the tournament taking place in the Caribbean alongside the United States, this series will prove to be a good dress rehearsal for the main event. England are the reigning T20 World Champions but have been battered and bruised in the last few months. They will look to get back to their best with some no-fear cricket. West Indies on the other hand were the T20 powerhouse in the 2010s but in the last few years, their golden generation of T20 cricketers has retired and the void hasn't been filled yet. They do have players like Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell and even Andre Russell who are coming off some positive performances in franchise cricket and will look to translate the same form here. Can the reigning World Champions regain their mojo and start with a win? Or will the Windies notch up another famous win? We shall find out.