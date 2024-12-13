West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Highlights: West Indies wrapped up a clean sweep of their ODI series with Bangladesh on Thursday as Amir Jangoo hammered a ton on his debut. The hosts slipped to 234-6 chasing 322 to win the third and final match in St Kitts, but Jangoo guided them to a four-wicket victory with a sublime 104 not out off only 83 balls. It was the Caribbean side's first ODI series whitewash over a Test-playing nation in almost four years, since a 3-0 victory against Sri Lanka in March 2021. (SCORECARD)