Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Highlights: Debutant Amir Jangoo Hits Ton As WI Clean Sweep Series vs Bangladesh
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Highlights: West Indies wrapped up a clean sweep of their ODI series with Bangladesh on Thursday as Amir Jangoo hammered a ton on his debut.
WI vs BAN, 3rd ODI: West Indies won by four wickets© X (Twitter)
West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Highlights: West Indies wrapped up a clean sweep of their ODI series with Bangladesh on Thursday as Amir Jangoo hammered a ton on his debut. The hosts slipped to 234-6 chasing 322 to win the third and final match in St Kitts, but Jangoo guided them to a four-wicket victory with a sublime 104 not out off only 83 balls. It was the Caribbean side's first ODI series whitewash over a Test-playing nation in almost four years, since a 3-0 victory against Sri Lanka in March 2021. (SCORECARD)
3rd ODI, Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Dec 12, 2024
Match Ended
WI
325/6 (45.5)
BAN
321/5 (50.0)
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
Topics mentioned in this article
WI vs BAN 3rd ODI LIVE
Sherfane Rutherford is the Player of the Series. He says it was a good series, and he has been putting in a lot of work, he could have done better in this game but he’s happy with how he has played throughout. Adds he has been bowling in the nets and he hopes he can get some more bowling in the game. Says the wicket is very good to bat on and he’s happy other guys stepped up as well. Mentions they always wanted the full team to contribute.
Amir Jangoo is the Player of the Match for his exceptional hundred. He says it’s a surreal feeling and all the hard work is paying off. Adds he was nervous at the start and he was lucky it all came good. Mentions he enjoyed batting with Carty. States it was a good wicket and it was a strong target and it was all about taking the game as deep as possible. Also says he’s pretty confident and he was playing the ball on merit.
Presentations coming up...
Earlier in the game, Bangladesh scored 321, marking their first 300-plus total since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite a strong start from the West Indies, who took early wickets, Bangladesh recovered with key partnerships. Soumya Sarkar and Mehidy Hasan Miraz led the recovery, building over 100 runs together. After quick wickets fell, Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali added an unbeaten 150 run partnership for the sixth wicket helping them getting past the 300 run mark. Alzarri Joseph took two wickets for the West Indies and was the pick of their bowlers.
On the bowling front, Bangladesh started strongly and took some early wickets. However, they lost momentum through the middle overs, which ultimately allowed the West Indies to recover through Carty and Jangoo's partnership. The Bangladesh bowlers will likely be disappointed with their effort during this critical phase, which shifted the game's momentum away from them. Overall, the West Indies secured a comprehensive 3-0 series victory, mainly highlighting their depth in batting!
They combined to form a substantial partnership of 132 runs, which proved crucial in steering the West Indies back into contention in the match. Carty played a valiant innings, narrowly missing out on a century as he was dismissed for 95 runs. Meanwhile, Jangoo showcased remarkable composure by not only reaching his hundred but also guiding the team to victory alongside Gudakesh Motie at the end.
Cleansweep completed! West Indies have achieved the highest successful run chase at this venue! Who would have thought they could accomplish this at one stage? They were off to a challenging start, losing three quick wickets early on, which put them in a precarious position at 86 for 4 in the 15th over. However, the innings turned around due to a pivotal partnership between Keacy Carty and Amir Jangoo.
Right then, that is it from the run feast at the Warner Park! Shai Hope collects the trophy and poses with the team. The West Indies have concluded this ODI series with a commanding 3-0 victory. We now turn our attention to the upcoming T20 series between these two teams. The first T20I is scheduled for Monday, December 16th, at 12 am GMT. You can always join us a bit early for the pre-match coverage. Until then, take care, and cheers!!
Shai Hope, the skipper of West Indies, says it is a big step in the right direction. States it is a very thin line and he’s happy to see the newbies perform well. Credits the way Jangoo played. Mentions they are playing good cricket and it is good they could win it 3-0.
Mehidy Hasan, the skipper of Bangladesh, says it was a tough day for their bowlers, they did good with the bat but the bowling wasn’t up to the mark. States they are missing some senior players and he needs to take more responsibility. Adds Mahmudullah was very good, he did brilliantly and he hopes the youngsters can learn a lot from him and they’re looking forward for the games coming ahead.
SIX! Motie finishes it off in style! He steps out. Gets to the pitch of it and this time tonks it down the ground and over the long off fence. It was also a no ball for overstepping. West Indies create history and complete the cleansweep. They win by 4 wickets!
Flatter and on middle. Kept out.
SIX! Bang! Just the four needed! Steps out. He gets to the pitch of it and lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie.
Easy run as this is pushed down to long off.
Singles will do it! Outside off. This is pushed past cover for one.
On middle. This is worked through mid-wicket for one.
On middle. This is worked through square leg for one.
Outside off. This is slapped past cover for one.
On off. This is pushed past cover for one.
SIX! Hundred up for Amir Jangoo and what a way to get it! Short, on off, Amir Jangoo hangs back and powers it over long on for a biggie. What a class knock from the debutant!