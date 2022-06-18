Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh Eye Steady Start After West Indies' Dominance
WI vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: With Bangladesh completely on back foot, West Indies on Day 3 will aim to clinch an early win in the first Test of the two-match series.
1st Test, Day 3 Live: Bangladesh eye steady start after West Indies' domination.© AFP
WI vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Updates: With Bangladesh completely on back foot, West Indies on Day 3 will aim to clinch an early win in the first Test of the two-match series. The guests, who are trailing by 112 runs, will resume their second innings at 50/2 at North Sound in Antigua on Saturday. The first two days of play saw a total of 22 wickets falling, but not before the hosts gained a considerable lead of 162 runs. The big first-innings advantage keeps West Indies in the driver's seat while Mahmudul Hasan Joy (18 not out) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (8 not out) try to extend their 15-run overnight partnership to help Bangladesh stay alive in the game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Day 3 of 1st Test Between West Indies and Bangladesh, Straight from Sir Vivian Richard Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
1st Test, Bangladesh in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2022, Jun 16, 2022
Day 3 | Morning Session
WI
265
BAN
103&64/2 (27.1)
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
West Indies won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.36
% chance to win
WI 65%
Draw 9%
BAN 26%
Batsman
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
23* (85)
Najmul Hossain Shanto
17 (41)
Bowler
Jayden Seales
25/0 (7.1)
Kyle Mayers
2/0 (3)
WI vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Scorecard
No run.
On a length around off, Shanto hangs on the back foot and defends it down.
FOUR! Spanked! On the up but he nailed it. Width there outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto latches onto it and smashes it through the line. It's aerial but through the gap between mid off and extra cover.
Back of a length, on top of off, Najmul Hossain Shanto goes on his toes and strokes it to covers.
Angling away from the batter, on a length, Najmul Hossain Shanto lets it be.
A touch short and outside off, Joy goes on the back foot and punches it to point.
Beaten! Kemar Roach gets close to off, angling in on a length and then it nips away, Mahmudul Hasan Joy is beaten as he tries to defend the line.
Fuller and outside off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy looks quite assured in leaving this one. His stance shows that he knows where his off stump is.
On a length and outside off, it's left alone.
In the zone outside off, on a length and shaping away a bit, Joy pushes inside the line and misses.
Full and around off, Mahmudul is on the front foot and defends it down safely. Both the Bangla batters are looking solid in defense.
Too full and around off, Joy tries to drive straight but it takes the inner half and goes to mid-wicket. They cross.
Fuller and around off, defended solidly off the front foot.
Gets behind the line of the delivery and blocks it safely towards mid on.
Good leave. This one is on a length and close to off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy takes his front leg forward to cover his stumps and then makes a leave.
Wrong line. Too full and wide down the leg side, the batter attempts to flick but misses.
Fuller in length and around off, it's served from wide of the crease, Joy tries to flick but gets a thick inside edge onto the pads.
A touch short and on off, Shanto defends it with the angle of the bowler to the leg side. Maiden, first of this morning.
Darts in a length ball on off, Shanto is solidly behind the line of the delivery in defense.
On a length and close to off, Shanto guards his stumps and makes a leave. There is some late away movement as it leaves the batter.