Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Australia Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 3
WI vs AUS Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Australia have extended their lead to over 100 on Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies in Barbados.
West Indies vs Australia Live Scorecard 1st Test Day 3© AFP
WI vs AUS Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Australia have extended their lead to over 100 on Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies in Barbados. Trailing on first innings by just ten runs after the Caribbean side were dismissed at tea for 190 in reply to the Aussies' first innings total of 180, the match is balanced on a knife's edge as Australia lead by 82 runs with six wickets in hand. Another eventful day when ten wickets fell after 14 tumbled on day one also featured contentious television umpiring decisions which left the West Indies feeling aggrieved. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, The Frank Worrell Trophy, 2025, Jun 25, 2025
Day 3 | Morning Session
WI
190
AUS
180&121/4 (41.5)
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.89
Batsman
Travis Head
31 (65)
Beau Webster
29* (49)
Bowler
Jayden Seales
24/1 (10.5)
Alzarri Joseph
34/1 (10)
Topics mentioned in this article
Back of a length, outside off, Webster stays back to defend. The ball pitches and shoots up quickly, catching Webster by surprise. But he manages to keep it down on the pitch on the off side.
Full, around off, Beau Webster defends it solidly.
First bowling change of the morning. Jayden Seales to bowl. 10-3-24-1 so far.
Hard-length delivery, around middle and off, darts back in sharply. Beau Webster gets an inside edge as the ball goes down through fine leg and he picks up another single.
A short ball now, at 140.7 clicks and over middle. Travis Head gets in position to pull but the ball comes slower off the deck. TH manages to control the shot and pulls it down to deep backward square leg for a single.
Head walks down the track and has a bit of a chat with Webster. Tries to crush the pebbles around the good and short length areas. Meanwhile, Alzarri shows the ball to the umpire, stating that it has gone out of shape but it goes through the 8-shaped hoops perfectly and we continue with the same ball.
Bowled on a good length and slanted back in from well outside off, Head taps it down the deck.
On a good length, outside off, Travis hops and pushes it back to the bowler.
On a good length, around off and just outside off, Head pushes it down the track.
FOUR! SUBLIME! Juicy half volley outside off, along with plenty of width. Travis Head leans and drives it through the covers for his third boundary. Moves to 30.
On a good length, outside off, Beau Webster pushes it towards cover.
On a length, around off, defended to the leg side.
50-RUN STAND IS UP! A length ball, down the leg side, TH whips it towards deep backward square leg for a run. Just the third 50-run partnership in the match!
Oh dear... no one knows how did the bat meet the ball there. Full and straight, Travis exposes his off and middle stumps and tries to, dunno what, play an inside-out shot? Might have been predetermined because at the last moment, Head sees the ball in line of the stumps and defends it awkwardly.
On a good length, outside off, Head looks to defend but the ball pitches and then moves away. The batter is squared up and tries to adjust, by checking his shot. Ends up playing with soft hands and even though he gets an outside edge, it does not carry to gully.
On a length, outside off, 140.1 kph, Travis Head nearly meets this on the walk, pushing the ball towards mid off.
A short ball, outside off, stays low, pushed towards point.
Ouch. That will hurt. And no one can help. Instead, while you are down in pain, the others will be laughing around you. It is always funny for everyone else, but for the batter. And when we say everyone, we literally mean everyone. Forget the West Indies, Scott Boland near the boundary ropes is helping himself to a chuckle. On a good length, outside off, Beau looks to defend but the ball pitches and nips back in. Takes the inside edge and goes right onto the box. Webster is immediately down on his haunches, taking some deep breaths.
A low full toss, outside off, 138.8 kph, Head seems to be surprised by that. Does not quite go hard on the drive and instead, just caresses it through the covers, which almost looked like an afterthought. The ball goes to the left of sweeper at deep point and Webster wants the second, but Head sends him back.
On a good length, outside off, decent bounce, Webster uses his height, rises with the bounce and punches it through the covers for one.