WI vs AUS Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Australia have extended their lead to over 100 on Day 3 of the first Test against West Indies in Barbados. Trailing on first innings by just ten runs after the Caribbean side were dismissed at tea for 190 in reply to the Aussies' first innings total of 180, the match is balanced on a knife's edge as Australia lead by 82 runs with six wickets in hand. Another eventful day when ten wickets fell after 14 tumbled on day one also featured contentious television umpiring decisions which left the West Indies feeling aggrieved. (Live Scorecard)