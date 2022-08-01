West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin on Monday announced her retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The announcement came after Barbados' nine-wicket loss against Australia in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Dottin posted a lengthy statement on Twitter, announcing her retirement from international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Dottin wrote: "Please accept this letter as my formal retirement from the senior women's West Indies team effective 1st August 2022. This announcement has come with much contemplation as cricket has always been a passion of mine. However, when the fire burns out, one has to take time to reassess their commitment. There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome, however, the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion." "With much sadness but without regret, I realize I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently," she added. The 31-year-old has played 146 ODIs and 126 T20Is for West Indies. She had made her debut in 2008 and she is known as one of the most destructive players to ever play the game. She scored 3,727 runs and 2,697 runs in ODIs and T20Is and with the ball, she went to take 72 (ODIs) and 62 (T20Is) wickets. "I am appreciative of the opportunities afforded to me and I have ruminated on my decision over a period of time. Playing for the West Indies and representing the region has been an honour. During my 14 years of playing, I have trained at my best and grown as a player physically, mentally and emotionally," read her statement. "It is the combination of this growth that has assisted me in reflecting on what is truly important to me. With much sadness but without regret, I realize I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently," she added.