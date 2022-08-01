"With much sadness but without regret, I realize I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently," she added.
Thanks to all for the love and support with in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world pic.twitter.com/Vmw6AqpYQJ— Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) July 31, 2022
The 31-year-old has played 146 ODIs and 126 T20Is for West Indies. She had made her debut in 2008 and she is known as one of the most destructive players to ever play the game.
She scored 3,727 runs and 2,697 runs in ODIs and T20Is and with the ball, she went to take 72 (ODIs) and 62 (T20Is) wickets.
"I am appreciative of the opportunities afforded to me and I have ruminated on my decision over a period of time. Playing for the West Indies and representing the region has been an honour. During my 14 years of playing, I have trained at my best and grown as a player physically, mentally and emotionally," read her statement.
"It is the combination of this growth that has assisted me in reflecting on what is truly important to me. With much sadness but without regret, I realize I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently," she added.