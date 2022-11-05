Bangladesh batter Litton Das scored a 27-ball 60 to give his team a head-start in the chase of 185 against India in the T20 World Cup match on Wednesday. Though Bangladesh lost the contest, Litton's knock was the one of the talking points of the game, which was interrupted by rain in Adelaide. Now, Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Jalal Yunus has revealed that India star batter Virat Kohli gifted a bat to Litton, possibly to acknowledge his knock at the Adelaide Oval.

"When we were sitting in the dining hall, Virat Kohli came and gifted a bat to Litton. According to me, it was a moment of inspiration for Litton. Litton is a class batter. We have seen him play classical shots. He is a brilliant player in Tests and ODIs. Recently, he has started playing well in T20Is as well," Yunus was reportedly quoted as saying by BD Crictime.

Notably, during the game against Bangladesh, Kohli top-scored for India with an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls.

During his knock, he also became the leading run-scorer in the history of T20 World Cup, surpassing Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene.

So far, Kohli has scored three fifties in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India needed a win to keep their semi-finals hopes in their hands.

The Rohit Sharma-led side posted 184/6 after being put into bat.

In reply, Bangladesh were cruising at 66/0 after seven overs before rain haulted proceedings.

However, after being given a revised target of 151 in 17 overs, Bangladesh crumbled and lost the match by five runs, as per DLS par score.