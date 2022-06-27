Since a day or two, there have been reports doing the rounds that England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan is likely to bring down curtains on his career. British media has widely reported that Morgan might retire on Tuesday morning. On Monday, former England spinner Graeme Swann spoke to select media on different topics and he was asked about Morgan and the kind of legacy he will leave behind. Swann did not hold back in his praise, saying there would be something "crazy" about English cricket if Morgan is not offered a role immediately once he calls time on his career.

"It's a great question. I tell you what, the legacy is quite simple. We have won a World Cup, we went from being almost an embarrassment in the 2015 World Cup, even though Eoin was made captain for that, it wasn't Eoin's team, that was still the old school English ODI cricket with the old ideas. We were awful really, we had not embraced the new way of playing cricket, the ultra-aggressive approach. Eoin Morgan, I do not know if you guys know this, he was given basically freedom by Andrew Strauss after 2015 to reshape England's ODI cricket with his own vision," said Swann in a select media group call organised by Sony Network.

"Basically, he realised there was no point in picking a Test team to play ODI games. That was not the way, he brought exciting new players, believing they could do anything. They nearly scored 500 2-3 times and it all boils down to Eoin Morgan's leadership. I do not think we can overstate how amazing it has been and his own form has suffered recently. I saw after the games against Netherlands, he said that his body has not responded well," he added.

Further talking about Morgan, Swann said: "I know exactly what that means, I have been in that situation. I know Morgan really well; he won't just hang on because he can. He is a proud man, if he cannot justify his place as batter or athlete then he won't play, he will stand down. It would be a testament to the great man that he won't hang on just because he could. He has done an incredible job, if he stands down as captain and is not given a role immediately, in-charge of some facet of English ODI cricket, then there would be something crazy about England cricket."

Morgan, who started his international cricket career with Ireland, has played 225 ODIs and 115 T20Is for England, which is a record for the Three Lions

He has till date scored 7701 runs in 248 ODIs at an average of 39.29 with 14 centuries and 47 fifties. He has also scored 2458 runs in 115 T20Is.

Morgan's Test numbers are a little underwhelming as he was sidelined after scoring 700 runs in 16 Tests at an average of 30.43.

Morgan has been battling poor form and fitness concerns and recently pulled out of the final ODI against Netherlands due to injury.