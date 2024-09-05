The Pakistan cricket team's 0-2 defeat at home to Bangladesh in the recently concluded Test series has triggered a plethora of reactions. The entire team is in the line of fire, owing to its below-par show in recent months. One of the players who has been criticised the most is the talismanic Babar Azam. First the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies, then the Bangladesh Test series, Babar has failed to live up to the expectations, making many question his skill, temperament, and willingness to deliver the desired performances.

As Babar became a big target on social media, even some Pakistani YouTubers failed to spare him. Though Pakistani cricketers aren't allowed to participate in the Indian Premier League, the YouTubers trolled Babar saying that he wouldn't even get Rs 130 as a bid if he was eligible.

Babar IPL mein ₹130 ka bhi nhi bikega pic.twitter.com/aCrBoNIbuX — Pabitra (@Adians0097) September 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Pakistan Test skipper Shan Masood admitted that the team wasn't ready for the red-ball cricket grind.

“I take responsibility for the defeats and I apologise to the nation. But I think we need to focus on how we can improve and take our Test side forward,” Masood said in the post-match press meet. “There is no excuse for losing this series and we accept that. But it is also a fact that the players also wanted to do well. But we were just not prepared for red ball cricket. We have to tolerate some failures if we are to move forward."

Goign forward, the Pakistan skipper feels the team should try to develop a good pool of fast bowlers.

“The main thing is that we need to build our stocks in fast bowling and need to encourage and give consistent chances to those bowlers who regularly play red ball cricket,” he said.

Pakistan didn't have the services of Shaheen Afridi for the second Test, with some fresh faces being tried. But, the decision backfired.