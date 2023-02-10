Sanjay Manjrekar showered praises on Murali Vijay after the two former India cricketers were embroiled in a online spat following the former's comments during the first Test match between India and Australia in Nagpur. During the match, a stat was shown on the TV screen which said that Murali Vijay currently has the best conversion rate for any Indian opener at home. Manjrekar read the list on air and sounded surprised to see Vijay's name in the list featuring the likes of Polly Umrigar and Rohit Sharma. In the aftermath of the comment, Vijay took to social media in order to express his anger at Manjrekar's comments and he tweeted twice with the first one reading: "@sanjaymanjrekar Surprised wow". In the second tweet, he said: "Some Mumbai ex-players can never be appreciative of the south!"

Best conversion rate in Tests in India. pic.twitter.com/fXFYJIGIB3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 10, 2023

Later in the day, Manjrekar brought the topic up during the match and after Rohit Sharma's century after lunch, he said that the contributions of players like Vijay are often forgotten by fans.

“He (Rohit) is No. 2 now with eight hundreds when it comes to conversion rates at home. It is a good thing that Murali Vijay is in that list because we tend to forget the contributions that people like him make. 12 Test hundreds – nine out of them at home and a brilliant conversion rate right at the top,” Manjrekar said in the aftermath of Rohit Sharma reaching his century on Day 2 of the Test encounter.

Vijay, who hung his boots on January 30, 2023, last represented the national team in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2018. He played a total of 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals for India.

Featured Video Of The Day

Dipa Karmakar Handed 21-Month Ban After Failing Dope Test