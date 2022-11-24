Former India captain Virat Kohli has enjoyed some down time with his family after being rested for the New Zealand series post India's campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup. India lost to eventual champions England in the semifinals but Kohli had a fantastic tournament, ending as the highest run getter with 4 half-centuries. Kohli's match-winning knock in India's campaign opener against Pakistan was the highlight of a successful campaign for the champion batter, who announced his return to form on the big stage in the tournament.

Kohli will return to the international arena in the Test series against Bangladesh and he has already started to prepare for his return.

Known for his intense fitness drills, Kohli on Thursday shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen running on the treadmill. He also gave a glimpse of his chiseled body to his fans.

The video has not just impressed Kohli's fans but also his fellow India teammate Suryakumar Yadav. Surya and Kohli have indulged in some 'bromance' on social media in the past and the world's top T20I batter left a Tiger emoji in the comments section of the video.

Suryakumar recently scored a century, his second in T20Is this year, to help India win the rain-marred T20I series against New Zealand.

