Having successfully led the Indian team to a T20I series triumph over New Zealand, Hardik Pandya had a gala time with former India captain MS Dhoni and famous rapper Badshah. In a video that has surfaced online, the likes of Hardik, Dhoni, and Badshah were spotted shaking their legs on one of the most famous tracks of the rapper. Though the date and location of the video aren't confirmed, a few people on social media have claimed it to be from Dubai.

Hardik, who was leading the Indian team in the T20Is against New Zealand, in the absence of Rohit, isn't a part of the ODI assignment against the Kiwis. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Indian side in the 50-over assignment.

The all-rounder decided to make the best use of this time by partying in Dubai where the legendary Indian wicket-keeper batter Dhoni also joined him. Here's the video:

Ms Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and Badshah partying in Dubai pic.twitter.com/Ww2pLoa9cF — Cricket Lover (@CricCrazyV) November 27, 2022

Only was recently also spotted at the US Open, watching a tennis match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He has also indulged himself in golf sessions with former Chennai Super Kings and India teammate Kedar Jadhav.

As far as the Indian cricket team's current assignment goes, the second ODI against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. Earlier, the Indian team had lost the opening ODI on Friday by 7 wickets.

A number of senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, etc. aren't part of the ODI series against New Zealand, having been rested after a gruelling T20 World Cup campaign where India were eliminated in the semi-finals.

