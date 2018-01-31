Watch: Suicidal Run-Outs, Bizarre Stumpings Prompt ICC Investigation

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption unit has launched an investigation into the United Arab Emirates' Ajman All Stars League after suspicious video clips from a match went viral. The league, privately sanctioned by the UAE Cricket Board, was shut down after just two days as UAE officials blocked any further cricket action at the Ajman Oval. The Dubai Stars-Sharjah Warriors T20 match witnessed shocking scenes, which included suicidal run-outs and bizarre stumpings. Set 136 to win, the Warriors were bundled out for 46 with most batsmen either being stumped or run out.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating a match from the Ajman All Stars League recently played in the UAE



Here's some match footage ??pic.twitter.com/azU1Cr86e0 — The Cricket Paper (@TheCricketPaper) January 30, 2018

The cricketing fraternity was shocked after footage from the match began circulating on social media.

Sickening to watch this.... https://t.co/984CazkhMV — Paul Newman (@Paul_NewmanDM) January 30, 2018

My favourite is the run out at 0:35 - the batsman did his very best to get run out but the fielder just refused to cooperate. — Nick Cummins (@CricketTasCEO) January 30, 2018

The ICC anti-corruption chief Alex Marshall on Wednesday released a statement confirming the investigation.

"There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League held recently in Ajman, UAE," Marshall said.