Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan doesn't hesitate when it comes to taking up on-field matters with the match officials. Just days after charging at an umpire over a wide-ball call that wasn't given, Shakib confronted the umpire again during a Bangladesh Premier League match. Shakib, who is leading the Fortune Barishal side in the T20 league, was seen shouting as his openers walked out to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Just moments later, Shakib decided to take up the matter with the umpires.

Barishal opener Anamul Haque Bijoy was reportedly not allowed to take the strike, infuriating Shakib. The veteran all-rounder walked up to the match umpire and was involved in an animated discussion. It was not the first time that Shakib went logger-heads with the umpire, having done so on a number of occasions before.

Typical #ShakibAlHasan, he is not happy, and making his point clear. Drama before a ball has been bowled in the 2nd innings between Barishal and Riders.



Watch #BangladeshPremierleague LIVE, only on #FanCode https://t.co/vLriRGlyZ2@BCBtigers#BPLOnFanCode #ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/nqImQtv3ab — FanCode (@FanCode) January 10, 2023

Shakib had been publicly speaking about his displeasure at how the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is being run. Recently, he had even said that it wouldn't take him long to fix things, if he was made in charge.

"If they made me the BPL CEO, it would take me one or two months to correct everything. You have seen the movie Nayak right? If you want to do something, you can do it in one day," Shakib had said in a press conference.

As for the match, the Rangpur Riders managed to post a decent total of 158-7 on the board in 20 overs. Opener Rony Talukdar scored 40 off 28 balls while Shoaib Malik went on to score a half-century, scoring an unbeaten 54 off 36 balls.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged two wickets for the Shakib's men. In reply, Fortune Barishal overhauled the total in 19.2 overs, securing a win by 6 wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Featured Video Of The Day

India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Slams 45th ODI Ton, Takes 61 Innings Less To Equal Tendulkar's Staggering Record