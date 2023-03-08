Whenever the name 'Shaheen Afridi' crops up, the picture of a devastating pacer bamboozling batters comes up. However, after what Shaheen did in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday, people are likely to start seeing him in the 'all-rounder' category. The Pakistani cricketer slammed 5 exquisite sixes en route to his maiden T20 fifty. The player, usually known for his pace bowling skills, put on a batting spectacle in Rawalpindi during the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

Shaheen aggregated a total of 52 runs from just 36 balls after coming out to bat at the No. 6 spot. Lahore were reeling at 21 for 4 when Shaheen decided to promote himself in the batting order. He went on to script a 114-run stand with Hussain Talat, who hit 5 sixes and 4 boundaries for his 37-ball 63.

Be it Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai or Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shaheen remain unfazed by the quality of bowlers at the other end of the pitch and let himself go after scoring just 1 run from the first 9 balls.

The official PSL Twitter account also shared the videos of Shaheen's hitting, suggesting it was as if the Shahid 'Boom Boom' Afridi had come out to bat again.

Its as if Boom Boom Afridi came out to bat again! Oh wait…#SabSitarayHumaray l #HBLPSL8 l #PZvLQ pic.twitter.com/SSxa7dwWDx — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 7, 2023

Shaheen's terrific effort with the bat saw Lahore reach a 172-run total in the innings but couldn't help the team overhaul Peshawar's total of 207 runs. The southpaw also starred with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for 31 runs.

Courtesy of Peshawar's win, former PSL champions Karachi Kings were eliminated from the playoffs race. Also, the defeat didn't hurt the Qalandars much as they have already qualified for the next round.

