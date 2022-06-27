England had very little going their way in Test cricket in the recent past, but a change in the leadership group, has seen an upturn in fortunes for them. With Brendon McCullum appointed head coach and Ben Stokes given the Test captaincy, things suddenly seem to be going England's way. Their new brand of cricket has received widespread praise with results also going their way. Lady luck seems to be on the side of the English as well, as witnessed on Day 4 of the third and final Test at Headingley, Leeds.

During New Zealand's second innings, Neil Wagner was dismissed in unusual fashion when replacement wicketkeeper Sam Billings, who only took the field on Sunday as a Covid replacement for Ben Foakes, grabbed an edge off Jack Leach that had lodged between his legs.

The ball took a thick edge and bounced off Billings' body and fortunately for him lodged itself between his knees.

Watch: Sam Billings' "crazy catch" to dismiss Neil Wagner on Day 4 of the England vs New Zealand 3rd Test

Billings came in as replacement for Ben Foakes who tested positive for COVID-19.

Foakes did not take the field on Saturday's third afternoon at Headingley after complaining of a stiff back, but later returned a positive test after a check at the team hotel.

Jonny Bairstow, who has spent a large part of his Test career keeping wickets, deputised behind the stumps during New Zealand's second innings but Billings, who made his Test debut in the final match of an Ashes series loss in Australia, was drafted in to take over for the rest of the match.

(With AFP inputs)