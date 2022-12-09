Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen explaining the finer aspects of batting to upcoming India all-rounder Washington Sundar in the nets ahead of the third ODI against Bangladesh. India trail 0-2 and have a long list of injuries as they face their first ever series whitewash against Bangladesh.

In the video Dravid can be seen shadow batting left-handed to explain the front foot drive through the covers and also a shot square of the wicket on the off side.

Washington Sundar can be seen attempting the same shots later in the nets.

Sundar is a key member of the Indian side as it prepares for the ICC World Cup at home later next year.

The start of the preparations have not been ideal for India as they lost two matches on the trot to Bangladesh.

India need its lower order batters to contribute well with the bat and that is one area that Dravid and other support staff members are trying to help improve.

It is a good opportunity for Sundar to shine in the absence of the injured Ravindra Jadeja.

