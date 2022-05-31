Former Sri Lanka Test captain and middle-order batter Hashan Tillakaratne is currently in Pakistan as coach of the country's women's cricket team. He played his cricket mostly in the 1990s and was part of the team that won the 1996 World Cup. During his visit, Tillakaratne fulfilled a long cherished wish of his, which was to meet former Pakistan batting legend and captain Javed Miandad.

The meeting was arranged by the Pakistan Cricket Board, who also shared a video of that meeting on Twitter.

"A wish fulfilled! Former Test captain and current head coach of the country's women team, Hashan Tillakaratne meets the legendary Javed Miandad, having played against him in the 1990s," PCB had written on Twitter.

Both Tillakaratne and Miandad spoke highly of each other and shared stories from the time they played against each other.

The Sri Lankan mentioned that of all the players he had seen play, he though Miandad was among the "best.

Tillakaratne represented Sri Lanka in 83 Tests and scored 4545 runs at an average of over 42. He also scored 11 centuries and captain Sri Lanka in 11 Tests.

He also played 200 ODIs for the country and scored 3789 runs at average of nearly 30.