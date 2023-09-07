Cricket can often present innovative scenarios. The game has embraced modern technology at a fast pace at it is evident in the game. Some innovations can be fun too. In a video posted by Proteas Men, the official handle of men's national cricket in South Africa, on Thursday, a drone can be seen delivering a KFC bucket mid-match. The video was from the second T20I between Australia and South Africa in Durban On September 1. "#ThrowbackThursday For the first time EVER ,a 21- piece bucket drone delivery was delivered to @DavidMillerSA12 in-stadium hot and fresh! by @KFCSA Delivery+ #FryHardfans #BePartOfIt #SAvAus" the caption of the post read.

David Miller, star South Africa batter, could be seen eating from the bucket. "Talk about an epic and memorable experience", said Proteas star David Miller. "I don't think anybody has ever had chicken served in this kind of way. KFC is widely recognised as one of the hippest brands, and the company more than lived up to my expectations by being there at the cricket match."



Meanwhile, South Africa's ace batter and wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock will step away from the ODI format at the end of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. de Kock has decided to retire from the ODI format at the end of the World Cup, as confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) in their squad announcement release.

De Kock, who made his ODI debut in 2013, has played in 140 matches for South Africa, accumulating 5966 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 96.08. He has 17 hundreds and 29 half-century to his name, with a best of 178 against Australia in Centurion in 2016.

As a wicket-keeper, de Kock has affected 183 catches and 14 stumpings.

The 30-year-old was a part of the South Africa squad in the previous two editions of the Cricket World Cup where he has scored 450 runs in 17 matches at an average of 30.

De Kock also captained South Africa in eight ODIs, out of which they won four and lost three.

Commenting on De Kock's decision to retire from ODIs, Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said: "Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years.

"He also wore the captain's armband and that is an honour that very few people get to hold.

"We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket."

South Africa will start their World Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi.

With ANI inputs