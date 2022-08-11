Former South Africa paceman Dale Steyn was known to blow batters away with his pace and swing in his heydays in international cricket. Steyn, who is currently part of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad's coaching staff, is now leaving his fans awestruck with his skateboarding skills.

The IPL franchise on Thursday posted a video of Steyn attempting some acrobatic stunt on a skateboard.

The 39-year-old former cricketer's balance and skills while attempting the stunt has left his fans amazed. It is also a testimony of his fitness. "The swag never drops," was caption used for the video on twitter by SRH.

Steyn ended his 93-match Test career with 439 wickets, the most for a South African in cricket's longest format.

He had also picked 196 wickets in 125 ODIs and 64 wickets in 47 T20Is.

Steyn, who played for several franchises in the IPL, had picked 97 wickets in 95 matches in the T20 league.