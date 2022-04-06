The Australian team ended its historic tour of Pakistan on a high by winning the one-off T20 encounter three wickets as Aaron Finch's side chased down the target of 163 runs with 5 balls to spare. Pakistan were put into bat by the Australians and it was the familiar pair of Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam that gave the hosts a rollicking start as they hit a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay.

The duo shared a 67-run stand at the top of the order and at that time Pakistan looked set for a score i excess of 180. But Cameron Green put the brakes on the Pakistani innings as he sent back Rizwan. The Pakistan keeper was clean bowled as he looked to play across the line to a straight delivery.

Watch: Mohammad Rizwan clean bowled by Cameron Green

Rizwan missed and Green managed to uproot the opening batter's off stump.

Rizwan was dismissed for 23 off 19 deliveries and Green also sent back the dangerous Fakhar Zaman on the very next delivery to make things worse for the hosts.

Promoted

Pakistan never fully recovered from that double blow and managed to score 162/8 in 20 overs, courtesy some late order hitting by Usman Qadir.

Captain Aaron Finch led from the front with a half century and his return to form was crucial as the Aussies chased the total down. Australia are the reigning T20I champions of the world and had beaten Pakistan in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup last year.