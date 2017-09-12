 
Watch: Bowler's Bizarre Protest After LBW Appeal Is Turned Down

Updated: 12 September 2017 09:07 IST

Shamsi's team, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, went on to lose the final to the Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets.

Shamsi is known for his antics on the pitch. © Twitter

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi was fined half his match fees for his bizarre protest after a leg-before appeal was turned down by the umpire in the Caribbean Premier League final. An official release from the CPL stated that the spinner admitted to a Level 2 breach of the code of conduct. The incident occurred when the chinaman bowler, representing the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, was convinced that he had trapped Javon Searles of the Trinbago Knight Riders lbw. Shamsi ran down the wickets after the umpire ruled not out as he excessively appealed to the umpire to change his mind. He then displayed his frustration and made several angry gestures at the official for his refusal to budge.

Shamsi is known for his antics on the pitch. He was at his entertaining best during the CPL final.

Shamsi, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, tweeted an apology for his behaviour.

Shamsi's team, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, went on to lose the final to the Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets.

Knight Riders'co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was thrilled with his team's thrilling win.

It was the second consecutive CPL title for the Knight Riders.

Highlights
  • The incident occurred in the CPL final
  • Shamsi was fined 50% of his match fee
  • Shami tweeted an apology after the match
