Watch: Bowler's Bizarre Protest After LBW Appeal Is Turned Down

South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi was fined half his match fees for his bizarre protest after a leg-before appeal was turned down by the umpire in the Caribbean Premier League final. An official release from the CPL stated that the spinner admitted to a Level 2 breach of the code of conduct. The incident occurred when the chinaman bowler, representing the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, was convinced that he had trapped Javon Searles of the Trinbago Knight Riders lbw. Shamsi ran down the wickets after the umpire ruled not out as he excessively appealed to the umpire to change his mind. He then displayed his frustration and made several angry gestures at the official for his refusal to budge.

Shamsi is known for his antics on the pitch. He was at his entertaining best during the CPL final.

Shamsi, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, tweeted an apology for his behaviour.

1/3 congrats to @TKRiders for once again becoming the @CPL champions



Massive congrats to my @sknpatriots team as well 4 a great campaign — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 10, 2017

2/3 My sincere apologies 2 umpire Brathwaite and the spectators for my excessive appealing.



I did apologise 2 him numerous times afterwards — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 10, 2017

3/3 I love playin the game with a passion but this is not the type of behaviour dat should be displayed



Hope 2 entertain again soon ?? — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) September 10, 2017

Shamsi's team, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, went on to lose the final to the Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets.

Knight Riders'co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was thrilled with his team's thrilling win.

@TKRiders wow a second one. Wow wow wow. Love you for this happiest of parties! & tell @steelydan66 didn't come so he got sum attention! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2017

@TKRiders absolutely marvellous.Dwayne dance for me tonight. Get the boyz to fly!Thx Trinidad & Tobago for ur lov pic.twitter.com/wv700Htt3N — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2017

It was the second consecutive CPL title for the Knight Riders.