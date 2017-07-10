 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Watch: Hit On Head By Powerful Straight Drive, Bowler Sustains Horrific Injury

Updated: 10 July 2017 11:34 IST

Nottinghamshire's Luke Fletcher was rushed to hospital. The incident left players from both team in complete shock, with Samit Patel breaking down as team coach Peter Moores addressed the players.

Watch: Hit On Head By Powerful Straight Drive, Bowler Sustains Horrific Injury
Fletcher was kept at hospital overnight as a precautionary measure. © Twitter

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher suffered a freak injury after being struck on the head by Birmingham batsman Sam Hain's powerful straight drive during T20 Blast at Edgbaston on Saturday. The 28-year-old pacer crashed to the ground and was helped off the field with a towel covering his head. Fletcher was then rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the city. The incident left players from both team in complete shock, with Samit Patel breaking down as Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores addressed the players. Play was resumed after a 30-minute break.

England international Jake Ball tweeted a photo of his teammate in an ambulance taking oxygen.

Fletcher was kept at hospital overnight as a precautionary measure and was released on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, he thanked everyone for messages of support.

Fletcher's side, however, was beaten in the North Group match by six wickets after Birmingham reached their victory target of 159 off the final ball.

Topics : Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Fletcher was hit on the head on Saturday
  • Sam Hain's powerful straight drive landed Fletcher in the hospital
  • The incident occurred in the T20 Blast at Edgbaston
Related Articles
Thiruvananthapuram, Barsapara May Host Sri Lanka Tests
Thiruvananthapuram, Barsapara May Host Sri Lanka Tests
3rd Test: Moeen Ali Claims Hat-Trick As England Thrash South Africa By 239 Runs
3rd Test: Moeen Ali Claims Hat-Trick As England Thrash South Africa By 239 Runs
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravi Shastri Adds A Different Hue To India Team's Training Style
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravi Shastri Adds A Different Hue To India Team's Training Style
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.