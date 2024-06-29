Axar Patel missed out on a 2024 T20 World Cup Final half-century, as he was run out on 47. After a fine hand with the bat, Axar was caught off guard on the non-striker's end during the final against South Africa. The delivery had deflected off Virat Kohli's thigh pad towards the leg-side, which made Axar think that a run was on when it wasn't. However, Axar was slow to return to his crease on time, and a direct hit by South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock left Axar stranded out of his ground.

Watch: Axar Patel's run-out

Sent in to bat at 34/3 after early dismissals of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav, Axar delivered with the bat. Not only did he up the tempo, he also took pressure off the shoulders of Virat Kohli and stabilised India's innings.

Much like the game against Pakistan, Axar made a tremendous contribution with the bat after being sent to bat early.

Axar's innings was laced with four sixes and a solitary boundary, as he made 47 off just 31 balls. His departure left India at 106/4 after 13.3 overs. He was replaced at the crease by fellow left-hander Shivam Dube.

India captain Rohit Sharma was left unimpressed at the soft nature of Axar's run-out.

Virat Kohli was able to play an anchor role through the early and middle overs as Axar went at a quicker rate on the other end. Kohli was able to reach his fifty in 48 balls in the 17th over, before accelerating at the end.

India are chasing a second T20 World Cup title, after first winning the title in 2007. They'll be up against an upbeat Proteas side, who are looking for their very first T20 World Cup title, and are also playing the Final for the first time.