Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin stirred up a debate after he disclosed that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid extra money to sign South Africa batter Dewald Brevis during IPL 2025. Brevis, who initially went unsold during the IPL mega auction, was picked up by CSK mid-season as an injury replacement for pacer Gurjapneet Singh. Brevis had a base price of 75 lakh while Gurjapneet was signed by CSK for Rs 2.2 crore. Brevis impressed everyone by smashing 225 runs in just 6 matches at a strike rate of around 180.

"I will tell you something. About Brevis. He had a great time last IPL with CSK. In fact, a few teams were talking to him. A few teams left him because of the price. When he was supposed to be signed as a replacement, he was supposed to be signed at the base price. But what happens is you talk to the agents and the player will say, if you give me X amount extra, I will come," Ashwin had revealed on his YouTube channel.

Speaking on the matter, former India batter Aakash Chopra questioned whether CSK exploited a loophole by signing Brevis for a sum higher than his base price. Chopra higlighted the IPL contract structure, which states that the price for the replacement player cannot exceed the one paid for the injured player. Chopra also pondered whether CSK could be penalised if found guilty of exploiting the loophole

"He didn't play the first match, but after that, he batted extremely well and took an incredible catch on the boundary. Ashwin has disclosed that he asked for more money. Is there any provision to give him more money than he should have gotten officially? In such a case, can the purse limit be broken? Is there a loophole there, which Ashwin has highlighted," Chopra said in his YouTube show.

"You get your total salary on a pro-rata basis. It cannot be lower than your base price. In Dewald Brevis' case, it couldn't have been lower than Rs 75 lakh, and couldn't have been above Rs 2.20 crore, the salary of Gurjapneet Singh," he added.