Pakistan Cricket Board is quite active on social media, posting video clips from current and old matches to keep the country's cricket fans entertained. On Tuesday it posted a clip from 7 years ago, when current captain Babar Azam scored a half-century on his international debut against Zimbabwe. Babar scored 54 in an ODI against Zimbabwe in Lahore on May 31, 2015, before going on to represent the country across all three formats.

The batter showed great promise from the days of age group cricket and was tipped for greatness by former cricketers after he managed to make a strong start to his international career.

The batter has taken his craft to the next level, since taking over as Pakistan's captain and the led the team from the front in last year's ICC T20 World Cup, carrying the 'Men in Green' to the semi-finals.

He was also part of the Pakistan team that had beaten India to win the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy title.

"Where it all began #OnThisDay in 2015, Pakistan's current all-format captain @babarazam258 scored a half-century against Zimbabwe on his international debut at the GSL Do you recall this innings from the champion batte," PCB posted on Twitter along with a snippet of the innings.

Where it all began ????#OnThisDay in 2015, Pakistan's current all-format captain @babarazam258 scored a half-century against Zimbabwe on his international debut at the GSL ????



Do you recall this innings from the champion batter❓ pic.twitter.com/TTCnvSqwbo — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 31, 2022

Babar Azam is currently at the top of the charts in ICC rankings for batters in both ODIs and T20Is and is ranked 5th in Tests.

Promoted

There have been constant comparisons with former India captain Virat Kohli and Babar has managed to hold his own.

It will be interesting to see how he performs when India and Pakistan meet again in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.