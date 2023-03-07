Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Ramiz Raja showered praises on veteran Pakistan batter Umar Akmal for his explosive innings for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter against Islamabad United but also ended up calling him a “wasted talent”. Akmal was in tremendous form as he scored 43 runs off just 14 deliveries and ended up with a superb strike rate of 307.14. His innings had two boundaries and five massive sixes. Raja called him one of his favourite players when he started playing cricket but also lamented that he did not achieve as much as he should have.

“Umar Akmal's story is a literal definition of great talent but wasted talent, unfortunately. However, there is a lesson for all the players, if you are not disciplined and if you cannot zip your mouth while playing, then there is a larger probability that you will be at the receiving end of injustice- quite an unfortunate scenario,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He was one of my favorite players when he started cricket, and we all saw a glimpse today of how much talent he carries. He destroyed Islamabad United's finest bowling attack,” he added.

Raja also said that he does not know what the future holds for him but hoped for Akmal to get over his fitness issues to have a better career in the PSL.

“I am not sure what the future holds for him – will he be able to become an asset for us or not, but in today's date, there is no bigger match-winner than Umar Akmal in Pakistan – playing at 6 or 7.”

“There have been fitness issues with him, but there is a discipline problem as well. You are supposed to play cricket with blinkers on; once you quit playing cricket, you are free to give any kind of opinion. He needs to control his quarreling attitude,” he said.

