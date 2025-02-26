Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera grabbed the spotlight after she hit back at a troll account on social media. A page on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post, featuring some of the great cricketers, who have been legally separated from their spouses and termed it the "Divorced XI". The post included the likes of India legends Ravi Shastri, Javagal Srinath, Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was named as the impact player. Apart from them, Akram was also named in this list, which left his wife Shaniera fuming.

Re-sharing the post by "Out Of Context Cricket", Shaniera slammed the page and called them out for spreading false information.

"Hey @GemsOfCricket. You guys are definitely "out of context" and from what I can see you're also out of correct and reliable information!" wrote Shaniera.

Hey @GemsOfCricket You guys are definitely "out of context" and from what I can see you're also out of correct and reliable information! https://t.co/kn68XKh6xv — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) February 25, 2025

Talking about Akram's personal life, he first got married Huma Mufti in 1995. The couple had two sons from their 14-year marriage. Unfortunately, Mufti passed away due to multiple organ failure at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, India in 2009.

Later in 2013, Akram married Australia-born Shaniera Thompson, whom he first met in Melbourne. The couple was blessed with a daughter in December 2014 and are leading a happy life.

Talking about Pakistan cricket, Mohammad Rizwan and Co's journey at the Champions Trophy 2025 ended in just two matches as the hosts completely failed to put up a strong show.

After Pakistan surrendered to a thumping 60-run defeat against New Zealand, the significance of their high-octane clash against arch-rival India soared to new levels.

Victory was the only way for Pakistan to keep their fate in the Champions Trophy. However, the Men in Green had no answer to the formidable India side as they succumbed to a six-wicket defeat.

In the high-voltage clash, Virat Kohli was the mastermind behind Pakistan's title defence falling in jeopardy. Often regarded as the 'chase master', Virat proved to be a hurdle Pakistan couldn't overcome even after implementing their ploy.

(With ANI Inputs)