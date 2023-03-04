The Wasim Akram-coached Karachi Kings have won just two matches out of eight in the Pakistan Super League so far. Their latest defeat came against Islamabad United on Friday. They are currently at the fifth spot in the six-team league. Quite naturally, it's frustrating time for the Imad Wasim-led side. In their latest foray, they failed to defend a 201-run total, with Islamabad's Azam Khan scoring a 41-ball 72. After the match, Akram could be seen in an intense discussion with the team members, including former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, in the dressing room.

wasim akram crying shaking screaming throwing up pic.twitter.com/kDIAOTcXU1 — (@kashafudduja_) March 3, 2023

Among Karachi's bowlers, Mohammad Amir was the best bowler picking one wicket for 40 runs. Recently, Amir made headlines after an angry reaction to Babar Azam's hitting him for a boundary in a PSL match. However, Akram has defended Amir.

"I think we have too much time on our hands. You need characters, you need a bit of rivalry and I am all for it. I am all for Amir, the way he has been saying stuff as a bowler," he said in an interview with Arab News.

"What's the point of going into the PSL game, or any game and shaking hands with the batter and hugging them?" the former flamboyant pacer asked.

"Okay, before the game or after the game, I am all for it but during the game, be professional and these little words off the field also add spice to PSL that's the beauty of PSL," he added.

