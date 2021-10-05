Cricketer Washington Sundar is celebrating his 22nd birthday today. On his special day, many of his friends, colleagues, and followers wished Team India's rising star on social media. Sundar, who had started his career as a batsman before making a name for himself for his off-spin, hogged headlines in 2016 after he was named in India's squad for the Under-19 World Cup. Next year, he made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut with the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) team. He was brilliant throughout that season as RPS reached the IPL 2017 final, where they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was among the first few to extend its greetings to Sundar on his special day. Sharing a photo of Sundar in India's blue jersey on their official Twitter handle, BCCI wrote, "Here's wishing Washington Sundar a very happy birthday."

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) also wished the Tamil Nadu cricketer on his birthday by sharing his photograph in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey. Sundar, now, plays for RCB in the IPL.

"A very happy birthday to Washington Sundar," IPL tweeted.

RCB, too, extended their greetings to the all-rounder.

"Drop a red heart to wish Washi a very very Happy Birthday. Hope you have a great day, Champ," RCB wrote on Twitter along with a snap of Sundar.

Drop a to wish Washi a very very Happy Birthday.



Hope you have a great day, Champ! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/bWB5LCTko4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 5, 2021

Sundar made his international debut for India in 2017 in Mohali during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka. It was also his last appearance in ODIs for Team India. He made his T20I debut for the country in the same year against the same opponent in Mumbai.

Promoted

Till now, he has represented India in 31 T20 matches. He made his Test debut for India in 2021 against Australia in Brisbane.

Sundar is not part of the RCB squad that is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the second leg of IPL 2021 as he has been ruled out of the tournament with a finger injury.