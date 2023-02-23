Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he had a chance to become the captain of the national team, but refused to take on the responsibility due to various reasons. Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers, Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery in the history of cricket, clocking in at 161kph against New Zealand in 2002. During a recent appearance on a local news channel, Akhtar disclosed that he had turned down an opportunity to become the captain of Pakistan in 2002.

Akhtar added that he was not fit enough to peform both, as a captain and a bowler.

"I wasn't fit enough. I could play three matches out of five. I was offered captaincy in 2002, but then I would've played only 1.5-2 years (if I played all matches)," Cricket Pakistan quoted Akhtar as saying.

Akhtar further revealed that while he had the backing of his teammates, the instability within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) prompted him to decline the leadership offer.

"I supported my teammates, but the board was very unstable. There was mismanagement all over the board. Pakistan itself had faced mismanagement at that time," he added.

The 47-year-old, who made his Pakistan debut in 1997, only played 46 ODIs, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is. His career was marred with injuries.

Akhtar retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup. Post-retirement, he began a YouTube career by starting his own channel, where he gives unfiltered reviews on various cricket related topics.

