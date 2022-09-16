David Warner is back to doing what he does best on social media. The Australian cricket star posted a new reel in which he replaced yet another star Telugu actor's face with that of his own. After doing this he asked his fans to guess who the star is. The post has since gone viral and it already has more than 5000 comments on it with several fans trying to guess the name of the star.

One of the fans has managed to write a hilarious answer, which has attracted a lot of likes. The Telugu star is Mahesh Babu and the fan in his response wrote "Warner Babu".

Warner is very active on social media and often responds to comments of his fans.

He will soon be in action on Indian soil as the world T20 champions come visiting for a three-match T20I series, starting September 20.

The series will act as a perfect build up for both the teams.

Warner was the star for Australia in the T20 World Cup last year and he will be looking to do the same when the Aussies defend their title on home soil later this year.