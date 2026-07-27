The England series might not have gone as planned but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi truly showed what he is capable of in the 3-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Despite being just 15, Sooryavanshi made the stage his own, scoring 151 runs in three matches, at an average of 50.33 and a strike-rate of 196.10. The numbers helped him finish the series as the top run-getter, beating teammate Ishan Kishan to the No. 1 spot as India completed a 3-0 sweep. As the Indian team moves onto its next chapter, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a hard-hitting post on social media, suggesting the person who gets replaced by Sooryavanshi might not come back to the team.

Hailing the teenage opener for his explosive, yet mature performance in Zimbabwe, Irfan stressed that Sooryavanshi might have sealed his spot in India\'s T20I team. His brilliance with the bat has made the comeback of the person he replaced -- Sanju Samson in this case -- even more difficult.

"Jiski Bhi jagah lega ye bachha use wapis Nahi aane dega... (Whoever's spot this kid takes, he won\'t let them come back) How Special this Vaibhav Suryavanshi is??" Irfan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Jiski Bhi jagah lega ye bachha use wapis Nahi aane dega…



How Special this Vaibhav Suryavanshi is?? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 26, 2026

VVS Laxman Extols Vaibhav Sooryavanshi\'s Maturity

India coach VVS Laxman, speaking at the press conference after the 3rd T20I on Sunday. For many, Sooryavanshi still exhibits the traits of a teenager, which is fair as he is only 15. But Laxman was impressed by the maturity he has seen in the young opener, having worked with him in the junior Indian teams in the past.

"What is really impressive is the way he\'s evolved as a person. The maturity level, the understanding, and the awareness over the last six months has actually skyrocketed. And that\'s why he\'s been able to handle tough situations," said Laxman after the game.

"He played Under-19 World Cup and in a matter of four to five months, he dominated the IPL. We know how tough IPL competition can be.

"Taking on the best of bowlers from not only India but around the world, the way he evolved, the way he progressed as an international cricketer and he showed what kind of potential and class and talent he has," said a proud Laxman, who filled in for Gautam Gambhir as India\'s head coach for the series.

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