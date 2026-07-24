Team India ended its six-match losing streak in T20Is with a victory over Zimbabwe on Thursday, but the win has not eased question marks surrounding the side. Despite restricting Zimbabwe to 125/7 and chasing the target down in just 13.2 overs, Team India's playing XI selection received scrutiny from former India opener and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra. Captain Shreyas Iyer and stand-in coach VVS Laxman's decision to go with just five bowling options - with Shivam Dube being the fifth bowler - was questioned by Chopra.

On Thursday, India's bowling unit comprised pacers Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav and debutant Ashok Sharma, and wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Shivam Dube was the fifth bowling option, but there was no clear-cut sixth bowler.

"When the Indian team was selected, only four bowlers were there - Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Ravi Bishnoi. Who was the fifth? Shivam Dube. Who was the sixth? No one. India made up their mind to play without a sixth bowler," Chopra pointed out, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Had India required a sixth bowler, it would've likely been one of Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma.

"Shivam Dube gave only 32 runs in four overs, and he gets a wicket in his first over these days. A catch was taken in the deep. Him being made to bowl four overs and going with only four bowlers means India is investing a lot of faith in Shivam Dube. I think that's a massive thing," Chopra added.

India vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: As it happened

Team India clinched its first victory under new skipper Shreyas Iyer as they beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the first T20I in Harare. Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav starred as Zimbabwe were restricted to just 125/7 in 20 overs.

In response, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his first half-century for the senior India T20I side, doing so in just 18 balls. He became the youngest player to score a maiden fifty in international cricket among ICC's full-member nations.

India chased down the target of 126 in just 13.2 overs.

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