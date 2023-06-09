"Voice of cricket" Harsha Bhogle recently caught up with the "voice of football" Peter Drury at the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia. For decades, both Bhogle and Drury have mesmerised fans and viewers with their poetic voice. Just like the India vs Pakistan rivalry in cricket is incomplete without Bhogle's insightful commentary, Drury's poetic voice is acknowledged in multiple circles in the football world to be one of the best in the commentary business – some even say the best. During the Europa League Final last week, Drury had recently revealed that Bhogle is his idol and he will be meeting him soon in London.

The meeting finally took place at The Oval during the ongoing WTC Final. Some pictures of their interaction has now gone viral on social media.

"What a lovely man and top professional #PeterDrury is. Delighted to talk to him about his craft," Bhogle captioned a photo alongside Drury.

What a lovely man and top professional #PeterDrury is. Delighted to talk to him about his craft. pic.twitter.com/2MJyEERqct — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 8, 2023

The ongoing WTC final has been a one-sided affair so far with Australia firmly in control of the proceedings.

After being invited to bat first, Australia posted a mammoth 469, riding on Travis Head and Steve Smith's knocks of 163 and 121, respectively.

In reply, India's top-order crumbled on Day 2. They were 151/5 at stumps, trailing Australia by 318 runs. The Rohit Sharma-led side was eventually bundled out for 296 runs, conceding a first-innings lead of 173.

The WTC is the only major men's cricket trophy Australia are yet to win.

India are appearing in their second WTC final, having lost to New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 showpiece match in Southampton.