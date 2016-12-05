Virender Sehwag's Birthday Wishes: Nagin Dance For Shikhar Dhawan, Ducks For Ajit Agarkar

Virender Sehwag's Twitter trolling has reached another level. And this time he chose the birthdays of Shikhar Dhawan and Ajit Agarkar to give the duo a taste of his sense of humour.
Agarkar turned 39 on Sunday, and Sehwag chose to list his achievements as a cricketer. Referring Agarakar as 'modern day Aryabhatta', the dashing opener said that his 'biggest achievement' was the five straight ducks in Australia.
Hpy Bday @imAagarkar .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2016
288wkts,191ODI mtchs-big achvmnt.
100atLord's-bigger achvmnt
5Test Ducks in a row-Biggest achvmnt#ModernDayAryabhatt pic.twitter.com/9lICsdLKGQ
If that was the most unusual of birthday wishes, especially to a senior, Sehwag surely stumped Dhawan as he asked him to do 'Nagin Dance' on the pitch for two hours. Dhawan turned 31 on Monday.
Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 .— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 5, 2016
May you do Bhoomi Poojan in dressing room and Naagin Dance on pitch for atleast 2 hours every time while batting pic.twitter.com/E3UoUTVrkR
Dhawan is currently out of the Indian Test squad for the England series, owing to poor form.