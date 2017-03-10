Virender Sehwag Wishes 'Nanha Munna' Parthiv Patel On His Birthday

Virender Sehwag is known for his unique way of wishing fellow cricketers on their birthday and this time the former India opener took to the social networking site twitter and trained his guns on former teammate Parthiv Patel. Parthiv turned 32 and Sehwag took the opportunity to wish him in his swashbuckling style. The former opener posted a photo of a kid wearing the costume of Shaktimaan and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Nikke urf Chota Chetan @parthiv9 . May you keep shining and remain so nanha munna that you can play in u-19 for lifetime."

Happy Birthday Dear Nikke urf Chota Chetan @parthiv9 . May you keep shining and remain so nanha munna that you can play in u-19 for lifetime pic.twitter.com/hCmsDYGVGr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 9, 2017

Patel made his debut for India in the year 2002 against England when he was seventeen years old. The 32-year-old has played 23 Test matches for India with an average of 33.76 to go with 38 one-day matches.

Sehwag was part of the England tour where the Indian wicket-keeper made his debut. Patel recently led his state side Gujarat to victory in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy season beating Mumbai in the final.