On This Day 10 Years Ago, Virender Sehwag Smashed 293 Against Sri Lanka. Watch Video

Updated: 04 December 2019 17:25 IST

Virender Sehwag was on fire 10 years ago as he hammered 293 off just 254 deliveries against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

On This Day 10 Years Ago, Virender Sehwag Smashed 293 Against Sri Lanka. Watch Video
Virender Sehwag scored his final Test double-century at the Brabourne in Sri Lanka. © AFP

A decade ago, on this day, Virender Sehwag lit up Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium with a destructive show of batting against Sri Lanka that typified the aggressive opener. Sehwag scored 293 off just 254 deliveries as India went on to secure a 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) turned back the years, sharing a video of Sehwag's dominating knock. "On this day, in 2009, Mr. Triple Ton @virendersehwag smashed his way to 293 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai," BCCI tweeted, with the hashtag '#ThisDayThatYear'.

Watch Virender Sehwag's demolition of the Sri Lanka bowling attack here:

The Brabourne Stadium, hosting its first Test match since 1973, was witness to one of the great Test match knocks, as Sehwag dazzled spectators with his brilliant strokeplay and aggressive intent.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Sri Lanka posted a competitive total of 393, powered by a Tillakaratne Dilshan century.

Then, facing a Sri Lanka attack that boasted of Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath and Nuwan Kulasekara, Sehwag showed just why he was such a feared batsman.

Sehwag hit 40 boundaries and 7 sixes on his way to his 293, playing two of Sri Lanka's most prolific spinners with ease.

Sehwag brought up his century off 101 deliveries with a sweep to the fine leg boundary. He was at 150 having faced another 29 balls, and then brought up his double-century off 168 deliveries.

While he fell just seven runs short of his third triple-century, his swashbuckling knock helped India win the match.

Of the 23 Test centuries that Sehwag scored in his career, six were converted into scores of 200 or more. The knock against Sri Lanka in Brabourne was his last Test double-century.

