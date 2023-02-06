Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt firmly believes that star India batter Virat Kohli is yet to reach the peak of his career. Kohli's form was a topic of debate until the Asia Cup last year, before he ended a long wait for an international century, smashing an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan. Since then, the former India captain has looked in sublime touch, smashing three ODI tons. However, Butt feels that Kohli's "best is yet to come" and compared him to former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara.

"Virat Kohli's best is yet to come. Although he has become fluent (after a lean patch), he is yet to be back to his full flow. He had golden years in which he was unstoppable. When you look at Kumar Sangakkara's career, the way he played towards the end of it was just amazing. He didn't play in the same fashion when he was young. This has been the case with so many players," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

However, Butt suggested that the star batter needs to alter a few things in order to unleash his best.

"In modern day cricket, the volume of cricket has increased. So, the excessive amount of international cricket takes a toll on a player. Smart players choose their format and focus on that. Once that happens, they can continue with same class. So, it's up to Kohli when it comes to deciding on his future. But I feel his best will come again," he added.

The focus will be Kohli's form once again when India take on Australia in a four-match Test series, starting with the series-opener in Nagpur from February 9.

