Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture on social media in which he could be seen enjoying quality time with wife Anushka Sharma. The duo were seemingly at a beach, giving a smile when the picture was clicked. While sharing it on social media, Kohli put a heart emoji on his post. While some fans shared love emojis, others jokingly demanded Kohli to go back to the nets and practice so that he could score a hundred in the upcoming third ODI match against Sri Lanka that takes place at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

See Virat Kohli's adorable picture with Anushka Sharma:

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as India get ready to take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI. Kohli had hammered 113 off 87 balls in the first ODI. It was his 45th century in ODI cricket, and is now only four such knocks away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 tons in the format.

Ahead of the third ODI, Kohli eyes yet another huge milestone. He is now only 63 runs away from surpassing former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene as the fifth all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs.

So far, Kohli has scored 12,588 runs in 258 ODI innings, while Jayawardene ended his career with 12,650 in 433 innings.

Also, if Kohli ends up scoring another century on Sunday, he will surpass Tendulkar (20) in the list for scoring most ODI centuries for India on home soil.

Sponsored by Vuukle

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Installation As Hockey World Cup Begins Tonight