Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar backed Virat Kohli to score runs for India irrespective of the captain he is playing under. There have been a lot of speculation about Kohli's body language and approach now that he is no longer the captain in any format but Gavaskar said he is a quality player and would be back amongst runs very soon. Kohli, who came out all guns blazing, hitting his first two balls for four in the first ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad, was holed out in the deep in the same over when he failed to control a pull shot off Alzarri Joseph.

"Today Kohli didn't get runs but he will get runs whether he is playing under Rohit Sharma or anybody else, he will score runs for India," Gavaskar said in the post-match discussion on Star Sports after India's six-wicket victory on Sunday.

Kohli may not have scored big but he played an active role in the field, contributing to at least two of Yuzvendra Chahal's dismissals. In the 20th over, Kohli was suggesting Chahal to bowl the wrong one to West Indies captain Kieron Pollard first up, which the leg-spinner followed to dismiss Pollard for a golden duck. In the 22nd over, Kohli persuaded captain Rohit Sharma to go for the DRS when Shamarh Brooks was given not out by the on-field umpire. UltraEdge confirmed that there was an outside edge and Chahal got another wicket.

Kohli was also seen celebrating Pollard's wicket with Rohit.

"Why would they (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) not be getting along? They are playing for India. All these talks that you generally hear about two players not gelling, is always speculations... According to reliable sources, allegedly, reportedly," Gavaskar said when asked about the camaraderie between Kohli and Rohit.

"This has been happening for years, this not happening for the first time. The guys who are involved, don't even bother about it. You wouldn't even bother about such speculations because you know what is the truth. Then often there is that speculation that a former captain who is now a player in the team will not try his best because he doesn't want the new captain to succeed. That is not the case because if he doesn't score or pick wickets, is going to be out of the team. So, all these talks are just speculations. People who have got nothing better to do tend to try and create stories," he added.