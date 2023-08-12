Virat Kohli has been one of the iconic sportspersons in the world. He is not only a great batter but also an inspiring personality. What impresses about the player is his grit and determination. Be it any game in any format at any level, what Kohli always want is to win it. Several factors have been the driving force for the player over the years and it is because of those that Kohli continues to rule the cricketing world. In a recent interview, the India batter opened up about his personality.

"...what has truly defined me as a person is my ability to stay resilient and keep pushing forward, no matter how difficult the circumstances," Kohli told The Indian Express.

"People will always have opinions and judgments, but I have learned to trust my instincts and have confidence in my abilities. This self-belief has been the driving force behind all my achievements on the cricket field."

Kohli opened up about the role self-belief has played in his life.

"This self-belief helps me stay positive and focused on improving my game... I draw inspiration from my past successes and learnings. Reflecting on the moments when I performed at my best and analysing the areas where I can improve from losses, helps me grow as a player. Every setback becomes an opportunity for me to come back stronger," said the India batter.

Kohli had a brilliant outing in the Test series against West Indies with a sensational century on his 500th international appearance. However, he only featured in the first match of the ODI series as he was rested along with Rohit Sharma for the remaining two games.

Both Kohli and Rohit were not named for the five-match T20I series against West indies.