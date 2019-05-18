 
"Amazing What People Do For Money": Brad Hodge Takes Dig At Virat Kohli

Updated: 18 May 2019 14:27 IST

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge jumped on the bandwagon and took a dig at Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share the new ad with his fans. © Screengrab @imVkohli

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were roped in as brand ambassadors of a company to promote its face care products for men. The company released a new advertising campaign on Thursday that shows Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rapping about the benefits of the products. "Walking like a dude, feeling all cool, you've got the look, you're gonna rule," Kohli says at the start of the jingle. Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share the new ad with his fans. Obviously, the ad was instantly seen by his millions of followers but it was not liked by many. 

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge jumped on the bandwagon and took a dig at Virat Kohli. "Amazing what people do for money," read Brad Hodge's comment.

Soon, Virat Kohli's fans came to his defence and slammed the former Kings XI Punjab head coach for his comment. 

After facing the heat, Brad Hodge posted a tweet to clarify.

It is just one of many of advertising projects Kohli has signed up to in recent weeks.

Since the end of his Indian Premier League campaign, Kohli has been a busy man.

"I am very excited to be a part of Team Himalaya and be the ambassador for their Men's Face Wash range. Himalaya is a trusted brand and one of my favourite brands too! I have been a patron of Himalaya products for a long time now. I look forward to a long association with Himalaya MEN!," Kohli had said.

"I am very happy to be associated with Himalaya. Himalaya has helped people lead happier and healthier lives for over 88 years, and I am proud to be the brand ambassador for the Men's Grooming range of Himalaya. Youngsters like me are always looking for good products to fulfil our grooming needs, and Himalaya MEN provides the perfect solution for this. Looking forward to a fruitful association with Himalaya MEN!," Pant had said.

Virat Kohli will lead India to the Cricket World Cup, beginning on May 30 in England and Wales.

Comments
