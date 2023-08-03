Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli had a brilliant outing in the Test series against West Indies with a sensational century on his 500th international appearance. However, he only featured in the first match of the ODI series and along with other senior players, he was rested for the T20I matches. He took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from his return journey to India where he took a chartered flight. The post said that Global Air Charter Services arranged a special flight for the star and he posted couple of pictures from the plane. However, some users on Twitter were not happy as they pointed out the dangerous amount of carbon emissions that occur due to chartered flights.

Meanwhile, former India batter Mohammed Kaif opined that the India's ongoing tour of West Indies was taken lightly, as it witnessed a lot of experimentation and chances given to youngsters. Both Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma were rested for two out of three ODI encounters.

Good to know Virat takes the environment seriously — Eddy Gecko (@EddyGecko) August 3, 2023

He n his wife single handedly emits more CO2 emission than few villages put together then on festival he dish out free gyan on global warming to commoners. — Moon Tzu (@cheraputra) August 3, 2023

A chartered flight? Thought he'd avoid it as he's so concerned about air pollution, double standards should be called out. — dotΞxe (@dotexe786) August 3, 2023

"This West Indies Tour was taken very lightly and we would not judge the team based on this tour. West Indies are struggling a lot. They could not qualify for World Cup. I do not know what the team management is trying to do but main tournaments for me will start with Asia Cup. I would want them to display their best eleven in Asia Cup. Right now there is confusion. If Virat and Rohit had to take a break then they should not have gone," said Kaif to the media on the sidelines of 'Pitchside-My Life in Indian Cricket' book launch.

"You send a new team if you want to give break to them. West Indies Tour was not that big. Our second team can also beat them but I would not make any judgements now. I will start judging them (Team India) with the playing eleven they play in Asia Cup, what squad they will have. If you look at West Indies Tour then 17-18 players are there. But to make a squad of 15 you need to be sure of your playing eleven," he added.

