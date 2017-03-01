 
Virat Kohli To Receive Prestigious Polly Umrigar Award

Updated: 01 March 2017 20:56 IST

The Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently the highest-ranked Test batsman for India, is all set to receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award.

Virat Kohli will receive the Polly Umrigar Award for the third time © BCCI

The Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is currently the highest-ranked Test batsman for India, is all set to receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award. The award is given to the International Cricketer of the Year, at the BCCI Annual Awards to be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday, March 8 this year. Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand has been nominated for Dilip Sardesai Award. Ashwin is the No 1 ranked Test bowler and holds the pole position as an all-rounder as well.

This is not the first time Kohli will receive the Polly Umrigar Award. He had already won it in 2011-12 and 2014-15 and becomes the first Indian cricketer to be bestowed with the honour on three occasions. Ashwin isn't far behind either. He will hold the distinction of getting the Dilip Sardesai Award twice. The India off-spinner first got the award in the year 2011 for his outstanding performance with the ball in hand against the West Indies.

The BCCI Annual Awards committee consisting of Mr. N. Ram, Mr. Ramachandra Guha and Ms. Diana Edulji had nominated Mr. Rajinder Goel and Mr. Padmakar Shivalkar for the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jalaj Saxena of Madhya Pradesh will receive the LALA AMARNATH AWARD for the best all-rounder in the Ranji Trophy for the year 2015-16 while Shreyas Iyer of Mumbai will get the MADHAVRAO SCINDIA AWARD for being the highest scorer in Ranji Trophy in the last season. Nitin Menon has been chosen as the best umpire in domestic cricket in the past season.

