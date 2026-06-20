Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli will undergo a fitness test on June 26 in the UK, and the results will determine whether he will take part in the upcoming ODI series against England. Kohli missed the ongoing series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury, but the star batter has recovered well. He played a pivotal role in guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second consecutive IPL title before picking up the injury. Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will not be part of the squad for the upcoming tour of England. While he was initially selected for the Afghanistan ODIs subject to clearing fitness protocols, it is expected that he will not be included in the squad.

On a positive note, skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to be selected for the England series after featuring in the first two ODIs against Afghanistan. He is expected to play in the 3rd ODI as well.

Earlier, the deliberations on India's roadmap for the 2027 World Cup are "not meant for public consumption", BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in an interview to PTI, refusing to be drawn into any discussion on individual players and their much-speculated future in the team.

Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dominate the chatter whenever there is any talk around the Indian team's 2027 global campaign but Saikia is categorical that "strategic discussions in the board room" are best left inside.

While both former skippers are determined to play the mega-event, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have been non-committal on whether the squad will have space for the white-ball legends.

Asked if the BCCI has had any internal conversations on the matter, Saikia said all stakeholders are aligned in their views in what is essentially an ongoing process.

"We have a very well-knit team and a lot of experts. All stakeholders are taken on board," Saikia told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

"Whatever decisions that are made involve the cricket committee, the selectors and all other stakeholders, including the support staff, the head coach and the players concerned.

"There are regular conversations taking place. For that reason, we do not need any special session of interaction. This is an ongoing process," the secretary said, keeping all his cards close to his chest.

He maintained that he would not divulge any board room information.

"I do not think I should disclose anything before the media or the public because these are strategic discussions. I am not authorised to speak about them before the media." "Secondly, these are matters that should remain within the boardroom."

(With PTI inputs)

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