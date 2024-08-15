Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli was spotted crossing a street in London in one of the rare public appearances after the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Kohli did not have a good outing against Sri Lanka with just 58 runs from 3 matches at an average of 19.33. The video clip, which has gone viral on social media, showed Kohli looking to cross the street in London. Kohli earlier travelled to London following India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph and he was previously seen with wife Anushka Sharma and newborn son Akaay. Virat and Anushka were earlier pictured attending a kirtan at the Union Chapel in London.

Virat Kohli on the London streets.pic.twitter.com/0WvBi9byXZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to make a comeback for the three-Test series against New Zealand starting on October 16 after well-deserved break following India's T20 World Cup victory, but the pace spearhead could continue to be on rest for the two Tests against Bangladesh in September.

It is understood that the Indian team management and selectors are looking to bring in more variations into the pace attack and hence a left-arm seam and swing bowler could be added to the bouquet of pacers who are vying for a Test cap.

In terms of exposure and experience, the selectors have two choices in Arshdeep Singh, who is a regular in T20 format and the injury prone and slightly erratic Khaleel Ahmed, who is rated very highly in some circles.

"In case of Bumrah, he knows his body the best and it will be up to him if he wants to play in the Tests against Bangladesh. The team management and selectors are very clear that India needs a 120 per cent fit Jasprit Bumrah for all five Tests against Australia Down Under. Before that, there is New Zealand in India, where he will probably play and get ready for the sterner tests," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In case of Arshdeep, his initiation into red ball cricket was in fact in Rahul Dravid's plans as well and accordingly he was sent to Kent last year to play some County games.

Khaleel is a much improved bowler but has a tendency to be erratic. The other choice for a left-arm seamer is Yash Dayal, but he is behind Khaleel and Arshdeep in this race.

(With PTI inputs)