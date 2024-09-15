Star India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showered praise on Jasprit Bumrah and called him a "once-in-a-generation" bowler. After his stupendous performance at the T20 World Cup, Bumrah will make a return into Team India for the first time. The 30-year-old has been named in India's Test squad against Bangladesh, which will kick off in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on September 19.

Speaking on Vimal Kumar's official YouTube channel, Ashwin said that India has always been a batsman-dominated country. While praising Bumrah, the India spinner said that everyone should "celebrate" the star India pacer.

He added that at this point Bumrah is the most valuable Indian cricketer.

"India has always been the country that is a batsman-dominated country, and it's never going to change. But I am so glad and happy that we are celebrating Jasprit Bumrah. Jasprit Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler. We should celebrate him even more," Ashwin said.

"We Chennai people appreciate bowlers a lot. He was here for an event as a chief guest 4-5 days ago. We gave him a Rajni treatment. We (Chennai people) treat bowlers very nicely. He should be treated as a champion. I don't want to name, but Jasprit Bumrah is the most valuable Indian cricketer right now," he added.

After making his debut in Test cricket in 2018, Bumrah has made 36 Test appearances and has 159 wickets to his name.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be held in Kanpur, which will be played from September 27.

Indian squad for the first Test against Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.

