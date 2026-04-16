Former cricketer Munaf Patel has praised veteran batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for their "India-first" approach amid talks over their uncertain future. Despite retiring from Test and T20I cricket, Kohli and Rohit remain committed to representing the country in One-Day Internationals. The duo also featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year to maintain their match fitness ahead of next year's ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. During a recent interaction, Munaf, who was part of India's World Cup winning team in 2011, suggested that playing for India remains their utmost priority, and that they could even quit the IPL to focus on international cricket.

"I have always seen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put the country first. The level of priority they show is on another level. They might leave the IPL if needed, but they will never leave the Indian team. That's something you will always see," Munaf told the Times of India.

Kohli and Rohit are currently plying their trade for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians respectively in IPL 2026.

Kohli top-scored for RCB on Wednesday as the defending champions made light work of Lucknow Super Giants' 147-run target in Bengaluru.

Despite an ankle issue keeping him off the field during LSG's innings, Kohli looked in imperious touch as he slammed 49 off 34 balls to set the platform for RCB's third straight home win.

Incidentally, Rohit is also nursing a hamstring issue which saw him being retired hurt during MI's match against Kohli's RCB.

However, the 38-year-old's issue is more serious and it is expected to keep him out of action for MI's next two matches, against Punjab Kings (April 16) and Gujarat Titans (April 20).

Rohit was batting on 19 off 13 balls when he retired hurt, with Mumbai Indians going on to lose the match by 18 runs -- their third successive defeat this season.

Rohit's absence could be a huge blow for MI, especially with England all-rounder Will Jacks yet to join the squad. Jacks has missed all four of their matches so far this season and set to miss Thursday's game as well.

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