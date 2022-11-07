Right-handed batter Virat Kohli has been in sublime form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, registering three half-centuries. He played a match-winning knock of 82 runs against Pakistan, guiding India to an improbable win. However, it is important to remember that Kohli was going through a lean patch earlier this year, where runs were hard to come by for the batting maestro. During the Asia Cup this year, Kohli had revealed that MS Dhoni was the only person who texted him when he stepped down as the Test captain in January this year.

Now, speaking on RCB Podcast, Kohli has revealed what Dhoni texted him during the lean patch and how the message "hit home" for him.

"The only person who has genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. And for me that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and such a strong relationship with someone who is such a senior to me where things are, it is a friendship which is based on a lot of mutual respect," Kohli said on RCB Podcast.

"It is one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me, that when you are expected to be strong and looked at as strong individual, people forget to ask how are you doing? So, it hit home to me, it was like this is it," he added.

Further talking about the same, Kohli said: "I have always been looked at as someone who is very confident, very mentally strong and can endure any situation and circumstance and show us the way. Sometimes what you realise is that at any given point of life, you need to take a couple of steps back and understand how you are doing."

Kohli had to wait almost three years for registering his 71st international ton, and he had brought the feat up against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup.