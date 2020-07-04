Virat Kohli, who is arguably one of the fittest cricketers around the world, is leaving no stone unturned to maintain his fitness levels during the ongoing forced break from the game due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kohli often shares his workout videos on social media and the India skipper came up with a video on Instagram, performing one of his favourite exercises that he would love to do every day -- power snatch. "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch," Kohli captioned the video. Soon after Kohli posted the video, Kevin Pietersen came up a comment for the Indian captain.

"Get on a bike," Pietersen wrote on Kohli's post.

In reply, the 31-year-old batsman said "after retirement."

Australian batsman David Warner, who has been one of the most active cricketers on social media in recent time, took a cheeky dig at the Indian skipper.

Pointing to the weights Virat Kohli used for his workout, Warner wrote "Weight looks a little easy @virat.kohli" with laughing emojis.

Gyms across the country are shut as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and as a result, many Indian cricketers have been forced to workout at their respective homes.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya have all been sharing their workout regimes with their fans on social media platforms.

As for the action on the field, cricket is set to return next week when England host the West Indies, marking the return of international cricket after nearly a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.